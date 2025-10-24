Advertisement

Alaska Airlines Grounds Its Aircraft Due To Technology Outage

The airline said it imposed a temporary ground stop and requested passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Alaska Airlines apologised for the inconvenience caused due to the outage. (File)
Seattle:

An information technology outage has prompted Alaska Airlines to ground its planes, the airline said Thursday.

The company said in a post on the social platform X that it imposed a “temporary ground stop.” It recommended that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience,” the post said.

The airline didn't immediately respond to an email requesting more information. The grounding was affecting Alaska Air and Horizon Air flights.

Hawaiian Airlines, which was bought by Alaska Air Group last year, said its flights are operating as scheduled.

In July, Alaska grounded all of its flights for about three hours after the failure of a critical piece of hardware at a data center.

There has been a history of computer problems disrupting flights in the industry, though most of the time the disruptions are only temporary.

