Alaska Airlines Grounds Its Aircraft Due To Technology Outage

An information technology outage has prompted Alaska Airlines to ground its planes, the airline said Thursday.

The company said in a post on the social platform X that it imposed a “temporary ground stop.” It recommended that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations. A temporary ground stop is in place. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you're scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport. — Alaska Airlines News (@AlaskaAirNews) October 23, 2025

“We apologise for the inconvenience,” the post said.

The airline didn't immediately respond to an email requesting more information. The grounding was affecting Alaska Air and Horizon Air flights.

Hawaiian Airlines, which was bought by Alaska Air Group last year, said its flights are operating as scheduled.

In July, Alaska grounded all of its flights for about three hours after the failure of a critical piece of hardware at a data center.

There has been a history of computer problems disrupting flights in the industry, though most of the time the disruptions are only temporary.

