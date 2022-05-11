Al Jazeera Alleges Reporter Killed 'In Cold Blood' By Israel Forces

Shireen Abu Aqleh was a prominent figure in the Al Jazeera's Arabic news service. (File)

Israeli forces killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh "in cold blood" while she was working in the Palestinian territories, the channel said in a statement Wednesday.

"In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera's correspondent in Palestine," the statement said, calling on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their "intentional targeting and killing" of the journalist.

The Palestinian health ministry too confirmed the death of Ms Abu Aqleh, 51, a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had conducted an operation early Wednesday in Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups in the northern West Bank.

It added that there was an exchange of fire between suspects and security forces and that it is investigating whether "journalists were wounded, possibly by Palestinian gunfire."

Tensions have risen in recent months as Israel has grappled with a wave of attacks which killed at least 18 people since March 22, including an Arab-Israeli police officer and two Ukrainians.

The Israeli army has blamed some of the attacks on residents of Jenin and has stepped up operations in the area in recent weeks.

A total of 30 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died during the same period, according to an AFP tally, among them perpetrators of attacks and those killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank operations.

