Al-Husseiniya: The Jordan Palace Where PM Modi Dined With King Abdullah II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Amman, Jordan, on Monday for the first leg of his three-nation tour. He was warmly received by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the Al‑Husseiniya Palace, where the leaders shared a royal dinner.

During his two-day visit, from December 15 to 16, PM Modi will hold talks with King Abdullah II to review India-Jordan relations and discuss regional developments. Jordan, a small country between Saudi Arabia and Israel, is ruled by King Abdullah II, considered a 41st-generation descendant of Prophet Muhammad. His family has governed Jordan for over 1400 years, and he is among the wealthiest monarchs in the region.

All About Jordan's Al-Husseiniya Palace

Al‑Husseiniya Palace is a modern royal palace located in western Amman, Jordan, built in 2006. It serves as one of the main working headquarters of the Jordanian Royal Family.

The palace houses the offices of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

Most of the King's daily meetings, official interviews, and administrative work take place here. The palace is named Al‑Husseiniya due to its location next to the King Hussein bin Talal Mosque, a prominent landmark in Amman.

Al-Husseiniya Palace Architecture

The architecture of Al‑Husseiniya Palace combines Arab-Islamic tradition with modern style. It has arches and detailed designs on walls and doors that show Jordanian and Islamic influences.

Inside, the rooms are simple and elegant. The courtyards and reception areas are often decorated with local crafts and traditional patterns, especially during official events.

Other Royal Palaces In Jordan