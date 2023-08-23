Airport In France To Be Renamed After Queen Elizabeth II

The airport in Le Touquet was designed in the 1930s. (Representational Pic)

An airport in a French town is set to be renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September last year. According to the BBC, the renaming was done after Le Touquet, in northern France, received the blessing from the King on Monday. The new name for the airport will be "Elizabeth II Le Touquet-Paris-Plage International Airport", the outlet further said.

This decision, made by the town hall, is intended as a tribute to the Queen and will also serve to acknowledge the town's status as the "most British of French resorts".

Although a specific date for the official inauguration is yet to be determined, this renaming initiative was initiated six days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. The proposal was first presented to the British Crown on September 14 last year.

The town of Le Touquet has emphasised that this renaming gesture additionally holds significance due to the connection with Queen Elizabeth II's uncle, Edward VIII. He frequented the resort for activities like horse riding and sand yachting, sometimes accompanied by his niece prior to her ascent to the throne.

Originally designed in the 1930s to welcome British visitors to this coastal town, situated about an hour's drive from Calais, the airport has become an symbol of the strong ties between the United Kingdom and France. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, also have a holiday home there.

The town is hopeful that the new name of the airport will enhance the connection between Le Touquet and the UK, encouraging tourist flights to land there from across the English Channel.

Next month, Le Touquet is poised to play host to the England rugby team next month as they participate in the Rugby World Cup hosted in France.

For comments on this renaming, inquiries have been directed to Buckingham Palace and the Cabinet Office.