Airbus Pulls Plug On Costly A380 Superjumbo, Deliveries To Stop In 2021

The move came after Dubai-based airline Emirates reduced its order of the model by 39 planes


Paris: 

European aerospace giant Airbus on Thursday said it would end production of the A380 superjumbo, the double-decker jet, which earned plaudits from passengers but failed to win over enough airlines to justify its massive costs.

The firm said in a statement it would stop deliveries of the A380 in 2021 after Dubai-based airline Emirates reduced its order of the model by 39 planes.

"Following a review of its operations, and in light of developments in aircraft and engine technologies, Emirates is reducing its A380 orderbook from 162 to 123 aircraft... as a consequence and given the lack of order backlog with other airlines, Airbus will cease deliveries of the A380 in 2021," the statement said.

