Airbus Gets New Commercial Jet CEO, Aims To Deliver 770 Aircrafts This Year

Airbus SE will replace the head of its commercial aircraft business and stick with a goal to deliver about 770 aircraft this year, underscoring the planemaker's focus on ironing out supply-chain glitches that have hampered production plans.

Lars Wagner, the chief executive officer of engine parts maker MTU Aero Engines AG, will lead the commercial unit when he joins the planemaker around the beginning of 2026. He'll replace Christian Scherer, a 40-year Airbus veteran.

Airbus also said its board plans to propose renewing CEO Guillaume Faury's mandate as the company's top executive.

In reaffirming its full-year delivery plans amid leadership change, Airbus is signaling confidence in the path forward after persistent supply-chain turmoil. Several analysts had expected the company to trim the 2024 goal after the planemaker delivered 497 commercial jets through the first nine months of the year.

"We have quite a difficult end of the year ahead of us," Faury said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

