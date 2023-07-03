Air France Passenger Finds Blood-Soaked Carpet On Flight, Airline Responds

Mr Battah shared pictures and video of himself cleaning the blood-soaked items.

A passenger onboard an Air France plane was left terrified after he spotted a carpet soaked in blood. Habib Battah took to Twitter to share details about the distressing incident that occurred during his flight from Paris to Toronto.

Mr Battah in his Twitter thread shared how he came across a blood-soaked carpet on the plane and had to clean his belongings as it was soaked in it.

He wrote, "I've seen a few things in my life, but the horrific blood-soaked carpet on my @airfrance plane yesterday was another level! An hour into the transatlantic flight from Paris to Toronto, I kept smelling something gross and couldn't figure it out."

See his post here:

I've seen a few things in my life, but the horrific blood-soaked carpet on my @airfrance plane yesterday was another level! An hour into the transatlantic flight from Paris to Toronto, I kept smelling something gross and couldn't figure it out. Until I got up and looked down...(1 pic.twitter.com/if919aLlO8 — Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, he explained that he noticed a stain on the floor and it emitted a foul smell. He reached out to airline staff for assistance and they provided him with a few wipes to clean it off and he soon realised that the substance was blood.

He wrote, "I took out my backpack from under the seat and the strap was soaked in blood too. I got on my hands and knees and cleaned for half an hour. The (Air France) staff gave me gloves and more wipes. Then they casually noted a passenger had haemorrhaged on a flight before ours."

In another tweet, he wrote that he was wondering about the circumstances that led to an unfortunate situation for the passenger who had lost so much blood. "I just kept wondering what happened to this poor passenger that lost this much blood and how did it happen. One Air France staff member mentioned internal bleeding and infection. What if it was a disease-would I or any other passengers be exposed to?"

The tweet soon gained a lot of attention on the internet.

Responding to the tweet, Air France wrote, "Hi @habib_b, this particular matter is being taken into account and you will be contacted by our teams as soon as possible. Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you."

Internet users also reacted to the now-viral post. A user commented, "This is unreal and gross negligence!".

Another user commented, "That's awful @airfrance, and why did one of your staff not clean it instead of a paying passenger? That plane should not have been used until proper clean."

"Damn. That is horrific," the third user wrote.

