After US Cut Palestinian Aid, UN Agency Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

The US has decided to decrease its contribution to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to $60 million in 2018, which is much less than $364 million in 2017, said agency spokesperson Sami Mshasha.
"This decision is shocking and affects 525,000 students and millions of Palestinian refugees," Mshasha said, adding that "it could also affect regional stability", Xinhua news agency reported.
We are "launching in the next few days a global fundraising campaign to capture the large-scale commitment to keeping our #schools and clinics open throughout 2018 and beyond." UNRWA CG @PKraehenbuehl#FundUNRWAhttps://t.co/sC7d7cPgVBpic.twitter.com/EP6DcKxfXZ- UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 17, 2018
The spokesperson also said the UNRWA services will not stop despite the US aid cut, saying "we will do our best to maintain the vital services".
"We are already in huge deficit and we've contacted all donors from the international community to help us provide services and protection for the refugees," he said.