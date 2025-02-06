Advertisement

"In Light Of Ongoing...": Israel Withdraws From UN Human Rights Council

"The decision was reached in light of the ongoing and unrelenting institutional bias against Israel in the Human Rights Council, which has been persistent since its inception in 2006," he said in a letter to UNHRC President Jorg Lauber.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"In Light Of Ongoing...": Israel Withdraws From UN Human Rights Council
Jerusalem:

Israel has informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that it will follow the United States in withdrawing its participation, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday.

"The decision was reached in light of the ongoing and unrelenting institutional bias against Israel in the Human Rights Council, which has been persistent since its inception in 2006," he said in a letter to UNHRC President Jorg Lauber which he posted on the social media platform X.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel UN, Israel UN Peacekeepers, Israel Unrwa
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.