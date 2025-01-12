After Trump Bible And Sneakers, Prepare For New 'Trump Vodka' Line

Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is in serious discussion about launching a new line of Trump-branded vodka in the United States, according to a report in CBS News. One of the proposals to launch the vodka venture includes a deal between Eric Trump Wineries and a limited liability company that would use the Trump name under a license agreement. Despite the Republican leader being a teetotaler, it appears that the Trump family is willing to go ahead with the vodka business.

"Given the success of Trump Winery and Trump Cidery in Charlottesville, Virginia several groups have approached our team about expanding our offerings to include spirits," Eric Trump said in a statement. "These conversations, while exciting, have been preliminary and nothing has been finalised."

Notably, this is not the first instance when the idea of Trump Vodka as a liquor line has been willed into existence. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, a licensing deal for Trump Vodka was launched in 2005 with the Republican leader predicting that T&T (Trump and Tonic) would become the most requested drink in America,

However, despite the much-publicised launch, the US sales of Trump Vodka ended in 2011. The brand hasn't been included in the list of assets that Mr Trump has submitted to election officials in the subsequent presidential polls.

Also Read | Trump Launches Sneaker Line Day After Court Setback. Check Out The Price

Trump leveraging his name

The president-elect has been known to leverage his fame and name to promote dozens of products, dabbling in hats, books, bibles, wristwatches and bottled water over the years.

In September last year, Mr Trump unveiled a series of watches valued at $100,000. He has also promoted $100 silver coins and 1,000 pairs of limited edition shoes, in addition to $60 Trump-branded Bibles, cologne, perfume and NFT cards.

His $60 Bible reportedly generated around $399,000 in sales. The limited edition sneakers sold out, yielding at least $399,000 in revenue. However, the most lucrative of his ventures has been the NFTs, which netted him approximately $7.2 million in licensing fees.

Additionally, in 2023, he offered a "Mugshot Edition" of digital trading cards featuring a bonus offer for a piece of his suit from his Fulton County, Georgia Mug shot and a dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.