Trump Launches Sneaker Line Day After Court Setback. Check Out The Price

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday launched his sneaker brand called 'Trump Sneakers' at the 'Sneaker Con' event in Philadelphia. The launch came just a day after a judge ordered Trump and his company to pay nearly $355 million in a New York civil fraud case.

Mr Trump, who is marching closer to his 2024 Republican nomination, introduced what he called the "first official Trump footwear" at the event. The newly launched shiny golden high-top shoes have an American flag detail on them.

The announcement was met with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

The shoes, currently sold out on the GetTrumpSneakers.com website, are named the “Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker” and are priced at $399. There had been 1,000 pairs of those on sale, including 10 randomly autographed by Trump.

Two other versions of the sneakers, priced at $199, have “T” and “45” on both sides. A text just above the heels read, "POTUS 45". Trump was the 45th President of the United States.

The site also sells “Victory47” cologne and perfume priced at $99 per bottle. It must be noted that this name has been assigned because Mr Trump will be the 47th US President if he gets elected again.

The text at the bottom of its official website reads, “GetTrumpSneakers.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

On Friday, a New York judge ordered Donald Trump and the Trump Organization to pay a fine of nearly $355 million in a civil fraud case. The 90-page judgment stated that Trump has been barred from acting as a company director in New York state for three years.

In addition, the judge has also barred his sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump from serving as directors for two years. They are also ordered to pay a fine of $4 million each.

Trump has called the case a "fraud on me" and a "political witch hunt."