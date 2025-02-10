Trump Declares February 9 'Gulf of America Day' After Renaming Gulf Of Mexico

US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. He also declared February 9 as "Gulf of America Day". The proclamation comes weeks after Executive Order 14172, signed on January 20, 2025, which officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

The executive order, titled 'Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness', instructed the US Secretary of the Interior to formalise the Gulf of America name change within 30 days.

The proclamation was signed aboard Air Force One on Sunday as Trump travelled from Palm Beach, Florida, to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, marking his first visit to the Gulf since its renaming. Urging Americans to embrace the change, he called on public officials and citizens to commemorate Gulf of America Day with ceremonies, programmes, and activities celebrating the region's contributions to national prosperity. Reports indicate that the US Coast Guard has already begun using the term "Gulf of America" in official communications.

The Gulf of America, as outlined in the executive order, includes the US Continental Shelf area, bordered by Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, extending to Mexico and Cuba's maritime boundaries. Trump cited the Gulf's historical role in American trade and development, framing the renaming as a long-overdue acknowledgment of the US's contributions to the region.

On Sunday, aboard the presidential aircraft, Trump highlighted the significance of the renaming, saying that the region has played a vital role in America's growth and economic strength. "As my administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America," he said.

The change applies to official government documents and maps, although it is uncertain if educational institutions would also use the new name.

The renaming comes amid rising tensions between the Trump administration and Mexico. The 78-year-old recently threatened to impose 25 per cent taxes on goods from Mexico but paused the action after the country agreed to send 10,000 National Guard soldiers to the border.