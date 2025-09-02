"No Drinking, Marry Early": Meet Daksh Gupta, Gen Z CEO, Who Wants You To Work 72 Hours A Week

Daksh Gupta, the CEO and co-founder of AI startup Greptile, has hit the headlines for his strict lifestyle and bold opinions on how young people should work and live.

After Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's comments on the 70-hour work week, Gupta has gone viral for advocating a 72-hour work week.

In an interview with The San Francisco Standard, he described what he calls the "current vibe" for ambitious youngsters. According to him, the focus should be on discipline, not partying.

"The current vibe is no drinking, no drugs, 9-9-6 [work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week], lift heavy, run far, marry early, track sleep, eat steak and eggs," Gupta said.

Who is Daksh Gupta?

Daksh Gupta, 23, is an Indian-origin, US-based co-founder and CEO of the AI startup Greptile. He is based in San Francisco. He completed his graduation from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. At the varsity, he started an alt-rock band, Parallel Park, and performed in over 20 shows across Atlanta. He was a two-time Faculty Honours recipient and made the Dean's List six times. According to his LinkedIn profile, he interned at Qualcomm and Amazon during his graduation. He was also a finalist on PBS's Inventure Prize and wrote and performed a one-man musical. Additionally, he founded a company and raised nearly $1 million in venture capital before graduating. Since July 2023, he has been working on Greptile, backed by Y Combinator, Initialized Capital, Paul Graham, SV Angel, and others. Gupta says he sometimes makes small angel investments in friends' and family's startups, including Gumloop, Octolane, Automorphic, Bland AI, and HappyBoards.

Last year, Gupta faced criticism on X for promoting a lack of work-life balance after he revealed that he expects his employees to work 84 hours per week. His post on X described the company's intense work culture, including workdays from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM, six days a week.