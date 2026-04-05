After Losing Entire Family In 1990s, Chinese Man Cycles For Decades Seeking Solace

A 90-year-old man from central China has spent nearly three decades cycling across the country after losing his entire family, turning his grief into a long journey in search of peace, according to South China Morning Post.

Zhang Zhongyi, from Kaifeng in Henan province, took to the road in the 1990s after a devastating series of tragedies. His son, daughter-in-law and eight-year-old grandson were killed in a car crash. His wife, unable to cope with the loss, died of illness the following year. Left alone, Zhang chose to leave his home behind and began travelling.

According to SCMP, what started with a bicycle later turned into a tricycle as he grew older. Over the years, Zhang travelled thousands of kilometres across China, passing through regions such as Xinjiang, Gansu, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Fujian. He followed national highways, moving through mountains, deserts, lakes and cities.

Zhang said he avoided returning home as it would bring back painful memories. Instead, he found comfort in constant movement and nature. “I have let go of the past. Now I want to spend the rest of my life travelling,” he said.

His story gained attention after a woman named Bai Xiaobai met him in Fujian and helped him during his journey. She and others supported him with food, clothing and companionship. Despite his age and fading memory, Zhang continues to travel, relying on the kindness of strangers.

Recently, he expressed a wish to return home. Local officials in Kaifeng said he would receive support once he arrives. For now, Zhang remains on the road, choosing a life of travel as his way of healing.