After Elon Musk's Strong Denial, Father Errol Musk's Account Of Emerald Mine Visit

Errol Musk retired as an electromagnetic engineer.

Errol Musk, the father of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, has claimed that the tech billionaire visited the emerald mine in Zambia with him where he did not eat for four days. He made the claim in an interview with The Sun despite Elon Musk disputing the claim that his father owned a mine in the African country. The Tesla chief even offered a million Dogecoin to anyone who could prove its existence. But Errol Musk said Elon went with him on a trip in the Lake Tanganyika region.

"I visited the mine once, Elon came with me. It was lousy There was nothing to eat except stamp mielies (ground dried corn])," said Errol Musk.

"Elon never ate anything for four days in a row," he further told the outlet.

Talking about the trip in detail, Errol Musk told The Sun that he briefed his son to be prepared for a night landing at Rand Airport in Johannesburg since Elon forgot to carry his passport.

Errol Musk said they were questioned by immigration authorities since Elon did not have his passport.

"We ate humble pie and luckily got away with just a fine," he added.

In a long tweet on Sunday, Elon Musk had denied the existence of the emerald mine. Sharing details about his childhood, the second-richest person in the world said he never received anything in inheritance.

Responding to a user's tweet, Mr Musk said he grew up in a "lower, transitioning to the upper, middle-income situation" but he never experience a happy childhood.

"Regarding the so-called "emerald mine", there is no objective evidence whatsoever that this mine ever existed. He told me that he owned a share in a mine in Zambia, and I believed him for a while, but nobody has ever seen the mine, nor are there any records of its existence," he had further said in the tweet.

His mother Maye Musk endorsed the billionaire's tweet and added that they lived in a "one-bedroom apartment" in Toronto.