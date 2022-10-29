After Being Fired, Twitter CFO Ned Segal Changes His Bio, Says 'Current Fan Of Twitter'

Elon Musk terminated Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal and Chief Finance Officer Ned Segal.

Billionaire Elon Musk completed the Twitter takeover battle and became the head of the social media platform whose "tremendous potential" he has promised to unleash. Soon after, he fired Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of legal affairs Vijaya Gadde, according to several US media outlets.

Recently, the former financial officer changed his bio on the social media platform. It now reads, "Former CFO and current fan of @Twitter, dad, husband, proud San Franciscan, Giants fan, chocolate chip cookie connoisseur. He / him"

In a long thread shared on Twitter, Mr Segal wrote, "Thursday concluded 5 years @twitter. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such an incredible group of people building the world's town square for all of our stakeholders. The work isn't complete, but we made meaningful progress."

I have great hope for @twitter. At its best, it democratizes communication and knowledge, ensuring accountability and equal distribution of info. It's a huge responsibility for everyone that shares in the work. I wish them strength, wisdom, and foresight. — Ned Segal (@nedsegal) October 28, 2022

He added that he has great hope for the company and the last six months have been very challenging and unpredictable. Mr Segal continued, "The past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years. You learn so much when times are challenging and unpredictable, when we are tired or feel our integrity questioned. Our team remained kind, respectful, and steadfast. They're lifelong friends."

Many colleagues thanked Mr Segal for his contribution to the company. They added that they would miss his leadership and physical presence in the office. "Highlight of my career working with and learning from you (especially this last 6 months), @nedsegal Thank you for your leadership, knowledge, perspective, mentorship and drive. Appreciate you! Thanks for being such an inspirational leader! #LoveWhoYouWorkedWith," said an employee at Twitter. Another colleague added, "Thank you, Ned! You represented the best of Twitter."