After Airstrike, US Embassy In Baghdad Asks Citizens To Leave Iraq

The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early Friday but security sources told AFP it was still open to flights.

After Airstrike, US Embassy In Baghdad Asks Citizens To Leave Iraq

A vehicle on fire following a US strike on Baghdad international airport road. (AFP)

Baghdad:

The US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq on Friday to "depart immediately", for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

"US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land," the embassy said in a statement.

The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early Friday but security sources told AFP it was still open to flights.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
US embassyIranIraq

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News