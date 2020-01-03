After Airstrike, US Embassy In Baghdad Asks Citizens To Leave Iraq

A vehicle on fire following a US strike on Baghdad international airport road. (AFP)

The US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq on Friday to "depart immediately", for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

"US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land," the embassy said in a statement.

The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early Friday but security sources told AFP it was still open to flights.