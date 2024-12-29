After 6th Gen Fighter Jet, China Unveils World's Largest Amphibious Ship. All About It

In a demonstration of its strengthening military power, China has unveiled the world's largest amphibious assault ship. The launch closely followed reports of the communist nation testing flights of its new sixth-generation heavy stealth fighter jet, reportedly named the J-36, which features a tailless design aimed at enhancing stealth and manoeuvrability.

Beijing is expanding its military capabilities at a wartime footing, with the country's defence spending witnessing an increase of 7.2 per cent to 1.67 trillion yuan in 2024. China has also become the world's largest shipbuilder, with a capacity 230 times greater than that of the US.

About China's Amphibious Assault Ship

The Chinese Type 076 amphibious assault ship entered the water on Friday at a shipyard in Shanghai, the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) said in a statement.

Named Sichuan after a southwestern Chinese province, the independently new vessel is hailed as a "key asset" by PLAN for advancing the Navy's transformation and enhancing its long-range operational capabilities in the far seas.

The Sichuan has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tonnes, according to a report by the state-run Xinhua News agency. It also reportedly features a dual-island superstructure along with a full-length flight deck. Furthermore, the vessel incorporates electromagnetic catapult and arrestor technologies, enabling it to carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and amphibious equipment.

Only one other warship in service worldwide, the US Navy's newest aircraft carrier 'USS Gerald R Ford' employs the electromagnetic catapult system, according to a report by CNN.

About China's J-36 Jets

On Thursday, unverified images of what is being termed a Chinese sixth-generation fighter aircraft went viral on social media. The jet is reportedly named the J-36.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the aircraft was seen flying over Chengdu in southwestern Sichuan province in broad daylight, flanked by a fifth-generation J-20 fighter jet. It had a triangular tailless design, fueling speculation about its potential to shift the global balance of aerial dominance.

The Chinese government and military have not officially commented on the jet. However, the timing of its debut, which coincided with the birthday of Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic of China, indicates deliberate messaging.

The emergence of the J-36 signals a major leap in China's military aviation capabilities and poses a challenge to existing US aerial superiority. It came a month after China's Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC) unveiled its Baidi White Emperor 'B Type' sixth-generation fighter jet at the Zhuhai Airshow in November.

China's Raid Ascent In Defence Sector

China has made a rapid ascent in the military sector since the People's Liberation Army's first push for modernisation in the 1980s under Deng Xiaoping. This included regular updates in its doctrine, organisational structure, equipment, and weapons systems to better reflect the changing needs of modern warfare.

But Beijing's rapid military growth has tipped the scales of regional strength in the Indo-Pacific, which has been largely dominated by the US since the end of the Second World War.