Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live Updates: Chaos In Kabul As Joe Biden Defends Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Afghanistan Crisis Live Updates: Taliban has taken control after withdrawal of US-led forces.

Desperate to flee Afghanistan thousands of people thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the . Taliban seized the capital. Chaotic scenes were seen at the airport and at least five people were reported killed. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled from Afghanistan on Sunday saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

US said evacuation flights resumed on Monday evening, after several hours of delay.

In an address on Monday, US President Joe Biden defended his decision of withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I stand squarely behind my decision," President Biden said. "After 20 years I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. That's why we're still there."

The Taliban's rapid capture of Kabul sparked criticism for the Joe Biden-led US government.

The speed at which Afghan cities fell, in days rather than the months predicted by US intelligence, and fear of a Taliban crackdown on freedom of speech and human rights, especially women's rights, have sparked criticism.

