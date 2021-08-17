Stand Squarely Behind Afghanistan Pull-Out, Says Joe Biden Amid Criticism

"The mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building," Joe Biden said

President Joe Biden defended the US pullout of Afghanistan Monday, saying he stood by the policy and that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict.

"I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces," he said in a televised address from the White House.

He added that the US national interest in Afghanistan was always principally about preventing terrorist attacks from the war-torn nation on the US homeland.

"The mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building," he said.

