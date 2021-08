"We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary," Joe Biden said.

US President Joe Biden warned the Taliban Monday not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport.

The response to any attack would be "swift and forceful," Biden said in a televised address from the White House.

"We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary," he said.

