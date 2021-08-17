PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting On Afghanistan, Top Ministers Present

Afghan Crisis: More than 1,650 people have applied for their return to India, ANI reported.

A meeting to assess the situation in war-torn Afghanistan is in progress at the home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is being attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

India today evacuated its staffers from the embassy in Kabul, which fell to the Taliban on Sunday. The embassy personnel, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on security duty, were flown back in two Air Force planes, sources have said.

The Embassy, though, is not closed and the local staff is providing consular services, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

More than 1,650 people have applied for their return to India, ANI reported.