Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Family In UAE After Fleeing Kabul

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that it is hosting Afghan president Ashraf Ghani "on humanitarian grounds", after he fled his country amid a Taliban takeover.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said in a brief statement.

Mr Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban entered the capital Kabul, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ghani had said he left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul.

At that time he did not say where he was and it was not clear where he was headed or how exactly power would be transferred following the Taliban's lightning sweep across Afghanistan.