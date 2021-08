Taliban had pledged to allow departures after foreign troops leave, Anthony Blinken said.

As many as 1,500 American citizens may still need to be evacuated from Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, adding that the Taliban had pledged to allow departures after foreign troops leave.

"We are aggressively reaching out to them multiple times a day through multiple channels of communication... to determine whether they still want to leave," Blinken told reporters.