Blast Kills 16 At Mosque In Afghanistan's Kandahar: Report

Afghanistan: The blast at the mosque in the centre of the town occurred during Friday prayers (File)

At least 16 people were killed and 32 wounded when explosions hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, a hospital spokesman told AFP.

"Sixteen dead bodies and 32 wounded were taken to the Mirwais Hospital," a spokesman for the southern city's central hospital said.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately identified, but it came exactly a week after a suicide bomb attack on Shiite worshippers in the northern city of Kunduz, that was claimed by the Islamic State group.

An eyewitness told AFP he heard three explosions, one at the main door of the mosque, another at a southern area, and a third where worshippers wash themselves.