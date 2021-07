"baseless propaganda," deputy spokesman of Ministry of Defence Fawad Aman said (Representational)

The Taliban's claim to hold 90 per cent of Afghanistan's borders is an "absolute lie," the defence ministry said Friday, insisting government forces were in control of the frontiers.

"It is baseless propaganda," deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Defence Fawad Aman told AFP, a day after the insurgents made the claim, which was not possible to independently verify.

