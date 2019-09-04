"Thanks But My Vision Is Fine": Adult Filmstar On Ex-Pak Envoy's Goof-Up

In a tongue-in-cheek comment, Johny Sins took to Twitter and thanked the former Pakistan envoy for making him all-the-more famous.

World | | Updated: September 04, 2019 11:36 IST
'Thanks But My Vision Is Fine': Adult Filmstar On Ex-Pak Envoy's Goof-Up

Abdul Basit later deleted the tweet from his timeline. (File)


New Delhi: 

Adult film star Johnny Sins thanked former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, for new Twitter followers after Mr Basit recently made an embarrassing goof-up and re-tweeted a picture of Johny Sins, passing it off as a Kashmiri pellet gun victim.

In a tongue-in-cheek comment, Johny Sins took to Twitter and thanked the former Pakistan envoy for making him all-the-more famous. 

The adult film star mocked Mr Basit, saying that his "vision" is fine.

"Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine," tweeted Sins.

The Ex-Pakistani High Commissioner to India was heavily trolled after he re-tweeted a picture of the adult movie star, mistaking him to be a Kashmiri protester who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

The ex-envoy's tweet became the butt of jokes after being highlighted by Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat who posted screenshots of Mr Basit re-tweeting the post on Twitter.

The tweet with a picture of Sins read, "Yousuf from Ananthnag,,,lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice (sic)."

However, Mr Basit later deleted the tweet from his timeline.

This is not the first time that such a goof-up has been made by a Pakistani official. 

Earlier, in even bigger goof-up, which caused Islamabad huge embarrassment, the country's permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, in 2017 showed a photo of a Palestinian girl at the world body, stating that it is a proof of "Indian brutality" in Kashmir.
 



