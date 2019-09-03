Ex-Pak Envoy Retweets Photo Of Adult Filmstar As Kashmiri Who Lost Vision

World | | Updated: September 03, 2019 09:48 IST
Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit retweeted a photo of an adult film star


Islamabad: 

In an embarrassing goof-up former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

Pakistan based journalist Naila Inayat tweeted screenshots of the post saying, "Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really."

In Maila Inayat's Twitter screenshots, Abdul Basit is seen retweeting a tweet with a picture and a message, "Yousuf from Ananthnag...lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."

However, he later deleted the tweet.

This is not the first time Pakistanis have indulged in such goof-ups.

Ever since the Government of India announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistanis have resorted to propagating fake news.
 



Abdul Basit TweetArticle 370 Jammu And KashmirPakistan Fake News

