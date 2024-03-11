Adult Film Star Emily Willis Critical After Cardiac Arrest: 5 Points

Emily Willis, who has more than 20 lakh followers on Instagram, had been at a celebrity rehab center in California when she reportedly suffered cardiac arrest last month and was rushed to a hospital.

"Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life," her brother, Michael, said on Friday on GoFundMe, as he sought donations to help cover her medical bills.

He also spoke on the reports that claimed that the 25-year-old adult film actress was brought in for an "overdose" and said that they are "not accurate".

Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles, he said.