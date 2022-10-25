Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Adidas has terminated its partnership with the American rapper with immediate effect.

German sportswear giant Adidas has terminated its partnership with American rapper and designer Kanye West's (who changed his name to Ye) anti-semitic comments.

A statement was released by the sportswear brand that said, "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately. End production" of the highly-successful "Yeezy" line designed together with West and "stop all payments to Ye and his companies".

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," it said.

The company also said that Ye's comments were "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." Furthermore, they added that they said they violated the company's "values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

A few days ago, Adidas had put its partnership with Kanye West under review after the US rap star triggered a furore by wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week. On being asked why he endorsed it, he said in a Fox News interview, "I do certain things from a feeling, I like, just channel the energy, it just feels right."

As per a Reuters report, the rapper had created controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and due to outbursts on social media against other celebrities.

Mr West's social media accounts, including his Twitter and Instagram, were restricted and the platforms also removed some of his posts which the users condemned as antisemitic including a tweet in which the rapper said he would soon go "death con 3 on Jewish people".