Actor Emma Watson Is Returning To Oxford University To Complete Her Master's Degree

Harry Potter fame actress Emma Watson is all set to return to Oxford University for her second stint this year. The 33-year-old actress enrolled in MA in Creative Writing course.

Ms Watson earlier attended Oxford during 2011 to 2012 academic year as part of the Visiting Student Programme, according to The Independent report. The actress took part in the programme while she deferred her degree at Brown University to focus on filming for the Harry Potter franchise, in which she starred as Hermione Granger.

Her creative writing course will start in September 2023. The actress revealed this during an interview with Financial Times as she has launched their new organic carbon-neutral gin with her brother.

Over the years, the actress has remained closely affiliated with Oxford University. In fact, she became a Visiting Fellow at Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall.

She also talked about her 5-year hiatus from acting. In a recent interview, she said that she "wasn't very happy" with the profession, reported Variety.

"I think I felt a bit caged," Emma Watson said. "The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process."

She added, "I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn't have a voice, I didn't have a say." Emma added, "And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn't make me hate myself, 'Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.'"