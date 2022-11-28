Actor Alyssa Milano Trades In Tesla For Volkswagen, Elon Musk Reacts

Alyssa Milano's tweet was a criticism of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

Actor Alyssa Milano faced the wrath of social media users for trading in her Tesla for a Volkswagen. Tesla boss Elon Musk is also joined other users and mocked the actor for her tweet. The users pointed out Volkswagen's ties to the Nazi Party during the early days of her inception in response to Ms Milano's tweet in which she linked Tesla's business model with "hate and white supremacy". The actor or her team has not responded to the criticism so far.

In her tweet posted on Saturday, Ms Milano said, "I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it. I'm not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company's products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn't seem to be a winning business model."

The tweet led to a barrage of comments from her followers as well as other users, many of them conservative.

"Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi's and Hitler," conservative political commentators The Hodge Twins tweeted. This received a response from Mr Musk who posted a laughing face and 100 emojis.

🤣💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

"Wait till you learn who founded Volkswagen!" Political strategist Pete D'Abrosca posted.

Ms Milano, meanwhile, did not directly respond to the backlash but retweeted @BJacksonWrites tweet that said, "My first tweet in a week to say that VolksWagon became a global brand after WW2 when it's New leader REJECTED Nazism. Tesla became a global brand and its CEO now wants to ENABLE Nazism. These are not the same."

Since Mr Musk bought Twitter late last month, a number of celebrities have quit the platform. His decision to bring back accounts that had been removed for violating the company's terms of service - like Donald Trump's - has also led to controversy.