Accused Killer Luigi Mangione Urges Devoted Fans To Stop Flooding Him With Photos

Luigi Mangione, who is facing charges in connection with the UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, has publicly asked his supporters to refrain from sending him numerous photographs. Through his legal defence fund website, he conveyed that he is unable to manage the influx of images at his Brooklyn detention facility, the New York Post reported.

"Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody," a message in the FAQ section reads.

"Due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared.

"Luigi appreciates the photos that are sent and kindly asks that people send no more than five photos at a time."

The update also emphasizes: "Please be aware that every photo received undergoes screening and review by law enforcement."

The 26-year-old accused killer has been held in a Brooklyn federal jail since his arrest for the cold-blooded murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The website, which provides updates on Mangione's murder case, also directs his devoted followers to a donation page for his defence fund. As of Tuesday, the fund had amassed well over $615,000.

"I am overwhelmed by-and grateful for-everyone who has written to share their stories and express their support. Remarkably, this support has crossed political, racial, and even class divides," Mangione said in a statement on the site.

"While I am unable to respond to most letters, please know that I read every one I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

This comes after dozens of smitten supporters braved freezing temperatures outside a Manhattan courthouse last Friday, waiting for hours in hopes of catching a glimpse of the alleged killer at his latest hearing.

Mangione-an Ivy League graduate from a well-known Maryland real estate family-appeared in court wearing a pair of designer loafers, his ankles visibly shackled.