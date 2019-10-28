Russia Raises Doubt Over Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's "Umpteenth Death"

Russia raised doubts on Sunday over the "umpteenth death" of ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who has been reported killed several times since 2014.

"The defence ministry does not have reliable information about the actions of the US army in the Idlib 'de-escalation' zone... concerning the umpteenth 'death'" of Baghdadi, defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in a night time US raid deep inside northwestern Syria.

