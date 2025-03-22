"Absolute Dream": Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Wants To Join Reality Show

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson wants to be a part of a reality show and has considered possibilities in modelling and a career as a streamer on Twitch. Speaking with Teen Vogue, Ms Williams said it was an "absolute dream", despite knowing it was "absolutely pathetic".

"As an overdramatic little queer, reality shows are something I adore beyond belief," she added.

Ms Wilson also looks forward to streaming on Twitch as it "would be so much fun." "I don't feel like the world needs another Twitch streamer, but (I would) love to do it," she said.

"I have made zero dollars and zero cents. I do live in a lot of people's heads rent-free, though," she told the magazine.

Over the past few years, she has remained active on social media platforms such as Threads, Instagram, Bluesky and TikTok. Across all platforms, she has a following of roughly a million people.

Although she came into the spotlight majorly due to Musk, Ms Wilson claims to have lived a financially independent life since parting ways with her father. She has not spoken to her father for nearly half a decade after coming out as transgender in 2020.

In 2022, she filed a petition seeking to change her name, for she did not want to be related to her biological father in "any way, shape or form."

Nearly two years after the plea was filed, Musk spoke about his daughter with Jordan Peterson and claimed that she was "killed by the woke mind virus."

Unhappy with his comments, Ms Wilson lampooned her father in a series of posts on Threads, claiming his characterisation was "entirely fake". She accused him of being "desperate for attention and validation".

Speaking about his father's politics in the same interview with Teen Vogue, Ms Wilson dismissed the "convenient narrative" that Musk's views changed because of her.

"It's such a convenient narrative, that the reason he turned right is because I'm a f**g t***y, and that's just not the case. That's not what that does to people. Him going further on the right, and I'm going to use the word 'further' -- make sure you put 'further' in there -- is not because of me. That's insane," she said.