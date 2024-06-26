Abraham Lincoln's Wax Sculpture In US Melts As Temperatures Soar

The statue's head was the first to surrender to the scorching heat.

A six-foot-tall wax statue of former US President Abraham Lincoln in Washington melted as the capital city's temperatures soared over the weekend.

The temperatures, which reportedly touched 37 degrees Celsius, disfigured the wax structure at the site of Camp Barker, a Civil War-era refugee camp that housed formerly enslaved and freed African Americans.

The statue's head was the first to surrender to the scorching heat, followed by the legs, BBC reported. Authorities are now repairing the sculpture.

WE CAN NOT WITH THIS HEAT EITHER, LINCOLN

Our project, “40 ACRES: Camp Barker” by Sandy Williams IV has gone viral (for innocent reasons and some not so innocent ones). Read the articles for yourself: https://t.co/NfRc0CaLQI

Check out our website for updates. #waxlincolnpic.twitter.com/688QcBUAj2 — Cultural_DC (@Cultural_DC) June 25, 2024

The structure was a candle and a wax structure with a plaque that said, "Please blow out your wick within 1-2 minutes."

The replica, commissioned by the non-profit organisation CulturalDC, was scheduled to be placed at the site till September 2024.

The organisation also commented on the incident and said, "Whether it's the state of the union, the upcoming election, or this record-level heat, we are all over it!

The statue was created by US-based artist Sandy Williams as part of the Wax Monument Series. It was placed at the site of Camp Barker, which now houses an elementary school.