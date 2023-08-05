'Abduction At Gunpoint': Imran Khan's Party Moves High Court Over Arrest

Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday in a corruption case (File)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court terming the arrest of its chief, Imran Khan, "abduction at gunpoint".

Petitioner Umair Niazi, the PTI's additional secretary general, requested the court to take up his petition without delay and direct the Punjab Police and the government to produce the former prime minister before it to ensure his safety.

"The government has kept Mr Khan in illegal custody. Imran Khan was attending a meeting at his Zaman Park residence at 12:45 pm today when some 200 policemen barged into the house and abducted him at gunpoint. They are keeping him in illegal custody," the petitioner said, requesting the court to take up the petition on Saturday itself and order authorities to produce him before the court.

Mr Niazi alleged the police "kidnapped" Imran Khan without showing him the court order of his conviction in the Toshakhana case. Mr Khan was taken to an undisclosed location, thereby, it is requested to produce him before the Lahore High Court, Mr Niazi pleaded.

Earlier in the day, 70-year-old Khan was arrested from his Lahore home after the Islamabad trial court convicted him in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in jail.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court Bar Association condemned the conviction of Imran Khan, saying, "It is a slaughter of justice and violation of law pertaining to a fair trial".