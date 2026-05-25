<i>"Aabar Dekha Hobe"</i>: Indian Envoy's Farewell Note As Dhaka Stint Ends

Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, has wrapped up his tenure, which witnessed two major political transitions in Bangladesh and shifts in New Delhi's ties with Dhaka.

Verma will be replaced by Dinesh Trivedi and this will be the first time someone who is not a career diplomat is being appointed to this key position. Trivedi's appointment also signals New Delhi's move to give top priority to ties with the neighbouring country, including in areas of political channels for sensitive engagements.

A veteran politician, Trivedi has served as Union Minister for Railways and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the government led by Manmohan Singh. He has also represented West Bengal in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Trivedi has also chaired several parliamentary forums, including the Indo-European Union Parliamentary Forum.

Verma was posted in Dhaka for nearly four years - longer than the usual three-year tenure - and witnessed the transition from Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government to the Muhammad Yunus-led Interim Government and finally the Tarique Rahman-led BNP government after the elections in February this year. During the interim government's tenure bilateral ties were strained but now things have begun improving with top-level engagements between India and Bangladesh.

"Working in Bangladesh, I have realised how truly special and unique our relations are. At one level, we are connected by shared geography, history, language and traditions. We have a cultural affinity and empathy that is difficult to find between any other two societies," High Commissioner Pranay Verma said in his parting note.

"At a deeper level, we are emotionally connected by our shared sacrifices of 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh," Verma added.

He said the relationship is of significant interdependencies and interlinkages. "A prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest, as much as a prosperous India is in the interest of Bangladesh. I am convinced that it is this reality of our societal, cultural and emotional connections, and it is this logic of interdependence and mutual benefit that will continue guiding and taking forward our relations," Verma said.

He added the cooperation between two countries is critical to address shared challenges like climate change and environmental sustainability. "As the two largest economies of the region, we both have to be the anchors for closer regional integration," Verma said, adding he is optimistic about the future of the relationship.

"Because we are so different today from our past, I also believe that we need a new, future-oriented agenda for our engagement. An agenda that is aligned with our new capabilities, new aspirations and new national development priorities. An agenda that is driven by our strong cultural and economic linkages. And an agenda that is based on mutual interest, mutual benefit and mutual respect," Verma added, highlighting the change in approaching ties with Bangladesh in the backdrop of the foreign policy stance of the new government in Bangladesh.

Verma's next assignment is Ambassador of India to Belgium and European Union.