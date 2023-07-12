A Secret Glass House For Elon Musk Sparks Internal Tesla Probe: Report

The project drew scrutiny from Tesla lawyers and board members.

Tesla's board reportedly conducted an investigation to determine if CEO Elon Musk was using company funds to build himself a house, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Known as "Project 42", the secret project was described as a house for Chief Executive Elon Musk. According to documents obtained by WSJ, the concepts for the house included designs for a twisted hexagon on waterfront land with Tesla's factory in the background.

Unnamed sources familiar with the matter told the Journal that it also included an expansive glass box, with residential features, such as bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen.

The people familiar with the matter also revealed that Tesla employees were discreetly working on the project last year. A few pictures also showed a waterfall feature as part of the landscaping around the and a futuristic-looking pickup truck, resembling Tesla's forthcoming Cybertruck.

The Journal reported that along the way, the project drew scrutiny from Tesla lawyers and board members.

An order for millions of dollars worth of specialized glass reportedly led to concerns among some in the company who did not know the order's purpose, later resulting in an internal investigation into the potential misuse of company resources and if Musk himself was involved in such misuse.

A person familiar with the matter told the media outlet that Tesla's internal inquiry asked how much employee time had been spent on the project. However, the outcome of the investigation couldn't be learned.