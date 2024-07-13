'A Mistake': Zelensky Brushes Off Biden's Putin Mix-Up

"We can forget some mistakes," Zelensky said about Biden's latest gaffe (File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his US counterpart Joe Biden accidentally referring to him as Russian President Vladimir Putin was a mistake that could be forgotten about given all the support the US has provided to Ukraine.

Biden mistakenly referred to Zelensky as Putin at a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday before correcting himself two seconds later.

"It's a mistake. I think the United States gave a lot of support to Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so," Zelensky told reporters on Saturday at Ireland's Shannon airport where he was meeting Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.

