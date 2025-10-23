A Human Leg In Garbage Truck Reveals A Horrifying Murder In Spain

A Spanish mayor's ex-husband was found dead in a dumpster with signs of a brutal beating in Castellon de la Plana, Spain. The body of Vicente Dominguez, a 45-year-old entrepreneur and former husband of Almassora's mayor, Maria Tormo, was discovered when sanitation workers emptied a rubbish container into a garbage truck. The workers spotted his legs poking out from the trash and immediately stopped the truck's compression system, according to local outlet Castellon al Dia.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Dominguez's death, with reports pointing to a possible drug-related score-settling. His body showed "bumps and bruises" consistent with a beating, and a forensic expert later found injuries, including a black eye, suggestive of punches or blows from a blunt object, reports said.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance footage and awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death. While investigators await the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death, they have already obtained testimony from multiple witnesses.

His ex-wife, the mayor of Almassora, has yet to react to the incident. According to sources close to the now-ex-partner, Dominguez worked for a technology firm, was famous in the town for his involvement in associations, and came from a family with strong ties to the area.

Neighbours described him as leading a "troubled" life, plagued by several debts and accumulated problems for some time. Dominguez leaves behind a five-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, Maria Tormo. Friends and acquaintances remember him for his computer skills, which earned him the nickname "Windows."

The community is shocked by the incident, with locals describing the area as usually quiet. The street where Domiguez's body was found is particularly dark at night, with tree branches blocking the streetlights.

"This area is usually very quiet. The street gets really dark at night - the tree branches block the streetlights - and at that hour I don't think anyone would've been out," one resident was quoted as saying by Daily Star. After his divorce from Tormo, he reportedly began a new relationship, according to the local media.

Authorities are working to determine whether Dominguez was beaten unconscious at home and then dumped in the bin.