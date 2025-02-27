"A Failed State Surviving On Handouts": India Slams Pakistan at UN

India on Thursday launched a scathing critique of Pakistan at the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), describing the country as a "failed state" that relies on international aid to survive.

India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, Kshitij Tyagi, accused the Pakistani leadership of perpetuating falsehoods dictated by its military. Mr Tyagi's comments came in response to Pakistani law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar's allegations of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is regrettable to see Pakistan's leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex. Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece. It is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from," Mr Tyagi said in Geneva.

The Indian envoy accused Pakistan of misusing international platforms to push anti-India rhetoric while failing to address its own domestic crises.

Continuing his response, Mr Tyagi reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are and will remain integral parts of India. He pointed to the significant development and stability achieved in these regions in recent years, in contrast to Pakistan's claims of unrest.

"The Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The unprecedented political, social and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself. These successes are a testament to the people's trust in the government's commitment to bring normalcy to a region scarred by decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. As a country where human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values constitute state policies and which brazenly harbours UN-sanctioned terrorists, Pakistan is in no position to lecture anyone," he said

Mr Tyagi said that Pakistan had no credibility to speak on human rights or democracy, given its own track record of persecution of minorities, suppression of political dissent, and harbouring of internationally sanctioned terrorists.

"Instead of its unhealthy obsession with India, Pakistan should focus on providing actual governance and justice to its own people. It is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from," he said.

India's latest remarks followed a strong statement made on February 19 by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish. During an Open Debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) , M Harish said, "The Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have referred to an integral and inalienable part of India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in his remarks. I would like to reaffirm that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be, an integral and inalienable part of India."