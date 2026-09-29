9 Pak Soldiers Killed After First Woman Unit Of Baloch Rebels Attacks Convoy

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has released footage of the first armed operation by the group's newly formed female unit, the Karima Armed Assault Division (KAAD), showing fighters opening fire on a Pakistani military convoy, including an armoured vehicle. The separatist militant group claimed nine Pakistani military personnel were killed in attacks.

The footage shows first-person shots of a mission in Turbat during which KAAD fighters holding rifles fired towards a three-vehicle Quick Response Force (QRF) convoy on the so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway in Balochistan province on September 22.

A female commander briefed the mission in the video, and the fighters then struck from just five steps away, showing their high level of training.

The group's spokesperson, Major Gwahram Baloch, in a statement said that several Pakistani military vehicles were severely damaged in the attack. He said that the group's Qurban unit supported the operation by the female unit and were successful in fighting off Pakistani forces that tried to encircle them and covered their withdrawal.

He said that Qurban unit fighter Chakar Murad, alias Dileep Jan, was killed during the attack.

In another clip from the video, the KAAD members conducted a snap checking of vehicles in the Mangchar area of Kalat.

In a separate incident, the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) attacked Mari Energies Limited site in the Beh Loti area in Balochistan's Dera Bugti using rockets and heavy weapons. The group's spokesperson Sarbaz Baloch, said that three employees of the company were killed and several others injured in the attack.

Sarbaz said that after the attack on the Mari Energies Limited site, a fight took place between Pakistani forces and members of what the group termed a local state-backed armed group.

According to the statement, nine Pakistani military personnel were killed, and three members of the armed group were killed in the attack. The BRA said six fighters of the group lost their lives, according to The Balochistan Post.

The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) stated that its forces seized Haji Shehr and used explosives to destroy a local police station. Additionally, the group noted that Baloch Republican Army (BRA) fighters entered Eri Shehr, took control of government facilities, and safely withdrew after finishing the operation.

These recent incidents are part of an escalation in Baloch militant strikes targeting Pakistan's security forces, resulting in heavy losses of life and extensive damage to state infrastructure.

KAAD is named after Karima Baloch, a well-known pro-independence activist and the first female chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad (BSO-Azad), who was found dead mysteriously in Toronto, Canada, in 2020.