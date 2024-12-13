86 Indians Killed, Attacked Abroad In 2023, Mostly In The US: Government

As many as 86 Indians were attacked or murdered abroad in the year 2023, Minister of state for external affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday informed Parliament. A steep increase from the previous two years of 29 cases in 2021 and 57 in 2022.

Of these, 12 were in the United States, and 10 each in Canada, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, according to the data shared.

"The safety and security of Indians abroad is one of the foremost priorities for the government of India. Our missions and posts remain vigilant and closely monitor any untoward incident. Such incidents are immediately taken up with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that the cases are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished," said Kirti Vardhan Singh.

These issues have also been brought up during meetings with the government officials of the particular countries involved at the "highest levels".

When asked about the data of Indian citizens who have voluntarily surrendered their citizenships over the last 5 years, state-wise and year-wise data and the reasons for the surrender, he said this in a response, "As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indians who gave up their Indian citizenship was 1,44,017 (in 2019); 85,256 (in 2020); 1,63,370 (in 2021); 2,25,620 (in 2022); and 2,16,219 (in 2023). For reference purpose, data was 1,22,819 (in 2011); 1,20,923 (in 2012); 1,31,405 (in 2013); 1,29,328 (in 2014); 1,31,489 (in 2015); 1,41,603 (in 2016); 1,33,049 (in 2017); 1,34,561 (in 2018)".

However, state-wise distribution of people who renounced Indian citizenship for foreign citizenship was not available.

He shared the names of 135 countries including Algeria, Australia, Austria, Greece, Iran, Iraq, China, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, the US, the UK and Ukraine whose citizenship was acquired by Indians.

He also brought to attention that the Centre has established a "24x7 helpline in the Indian Missions/Posts abroad" to assist Indian nationals.

As a separate discussion, the government also informed that 2,16,219 Indians gave up their citizenship which is fewer as compared to 2,25,620 in 2022, as per the data.

