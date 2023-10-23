8 Killed, Several Injured After Train Collision in Bangladesh

Eight people were killed after two trains collided in Bangladesh, police said. (Representational)

At least eight people were killed and several others injured on Monday after two trains collided in Bangladesh, police said.

The accident happened when a passenger train collided with a freight train at Bhairab, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from capital Dhaka.

The death count could climb as rescue operations were ongoing, local police official Sirajul Islam said.

