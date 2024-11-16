8 Killed, 17 Injured As 21-year-old Student Goes On Stabbing Spree In China

Eight people were killed and 17 others injured when a 21-year-old student went on a stabbing spree in China's eastern city of Wuxi on Saturday evening, police said in a statement.

The incident comes just days following an hit-and-run incident where thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured after a car drove into a group of people outside a sports centre in China's southern city of Zhuhai.

