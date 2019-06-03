8 Infants Die Due To AC Failure At Hospital In Pakistan: Report

The deaths happened due to the failure of the air conditioning system in the paediatric ward of the District Headquarters Hospital Sahiwal.

World | | Updated: June 03, 2019 12:53 IST
Authorities were alerted about the AC failure by a patient's attendant. (Representational)


Islamabad: 

At least eight infants have died due to the failure of an air-conditioning (AC) system in a hospital in Pakistan's Sahiwal, officials said.

Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner Zaman Wattoo had written a letter to the Punjab government's Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department recounting the chain of events allegedly leading to the infants' deaths, mainly due the failure of the AC system, reports Xinhua news agency.

The official said that he received an emergency call late Saturday night from an attendant of a patient, informing him that infants were dying due to non-functioning of the AC system in the paediatric ward of the District Headquarters Hospital Sahiwal.

"I hurriedly reached at the ward and found the AC system was out of order, resulting in abnormal indoor temperature," said the official.

