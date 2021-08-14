8 Dead In Russian Water-Bomber Plane Crash In Turkey

General view of the wreckage of a Russia's Bombadier Be-200 aircraft in Turkey

Russia on Saturday said all eight people onboard a Russian water-dropping plane died when it crashed in Turkey during a firefighting mission.

Moscow's defence ministry said five Russian servicemen and three Turkish nationals were killed in the crash, news agencies reported.

The Russian defence ministry earlier said the Be-200 plane went down around 1330 GMT with eight crew onboard.

The plane crashed near the southern Turkish city of Adana, it said.

Russian consular representatives and a defense ministry commission were on their way to the crash site.

In July, Russia said it would send Be-200 planes to Turkey to help it fight spreading wildfires.

Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that rescuers had rushed to the scene with television footage showing a column of smoke rising from a mountainous zone.

