77 Nobel Laureates Oppose RFK Jr As Donald Trump's Health Secretary

Seventy-seven Nobel prize winners on Monday sent an open letter to the US Senate opposing the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), citing his "lack of credentials" and anti-vaccine beliefs.

"In view of his record, placing Mr. Kennedy in charge of DHHS would put the public's health in jeopardy," concludes the letter signed by 77 Nobel recipients in medicine, chemistry, physics and economics.

Among the signatories is Drew Weissman, who received the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work on developing mRNA vaccines, which was a major breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19.

Kennedy, a nephew of assassinated US president John F. Kennedy Jr, made his own White House run earlier this year before throwing his support behind Trump.

In return, Trump has tapped him to oversee the part of the executive branch in charge of health and medicine -- though his selection must be approved by a majority of the US Senate, as outlined by the Constitution.

An environmental lawyer by trade with no medical background, Kennedy has spent years professing conspiracy theories linking vaccines and autism, and most recently spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

He has said if he is confirmed for the position he will work to remove fluoride from tap water in the US, despite its addition being considered a major victory against bacteria causing tooth decay.

"In addition to his lack of credentials or relevant experience in medicine, science, public health, or administration," the letter reads, "Mr. Kennedy has been an opponent of many health-protecting and life-saving vaccines, such as those that prevent measles and polio."

"We strongly urge you to vote against the confirmation of his appointment," the letter said.

Kennedy is far from the only Trump cabinet nominee to stir controversy.

Among the most notable is Pete Hegseth, a Fox News anchor tapped to lead the Department of Defense, who has seen his nomination derailed with sexual assault allegations and rumors of excessive drinking.

And Trump's first pick for Attorney General, former US Congressman Matt Gaetz, withdrew after further scrutiny emerged of alleged sexual relations he had with a minor.

