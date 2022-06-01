765 Jumps In 24 Hours: Man Sets New Bungee Jumping World Record

Francois-Marie Dibon planned for the epic challenge for more than 5 years and trained for months.

A man from France has set a new world record for most number of bungee jumps in 24 hours. Francois-Marie Dibon started his quest at 10am on Tuesday, and concluded 10am (Scotland time) on Wednesday on the Highland Fling Bungee platform at Garry Bridge in Perthshire.

According to The Guardian, Mr Dibon, 44, made 765 jumps in the said time period, beating the previous record set by New Zealand's Mike Heard, who completed 430 jumps at Auckland Harbour Bridge in 2017.

According to The Herald Scotland, Mr Dibon, 44, surpassed that record in just 12 hours, completing his 431st jump at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Joanne Brent, the Guinness World Records judge who verified the record, said Dibon's effort was "inspiring", as per The Guardian report.

"I used to be afraid of heights, and bungee jumping is a very good cure. I found it's worth the effort to face your fears and overcome them. So I decided to put that statement to the test,” he told the BBC before starting the quest to break the world record.

Mr Dibon added that it would be his "pleasure to bring the record to Scotland."

He planned for the epic challenge for more than five years and trained for months. His first bungee jump was 11 years ago.

Mr Dibon completed the challenge with 15 crew members, who worked in shifts throughout the 24-hour period.

“We are all working together to ensure safety, jump counting, so really it is a team endeavor,” he said.